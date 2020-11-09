Augusta preparing for Masters traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The grass is being cut and activity is increasing along Washington Road — just a few signs Masters week is just days away. With the Masters, comes traffic.

“We’re expecting a couple thousand people a day,” John Ussery, Augusta Traffic Engineering’s assistant director, says.

It won’t be the usual group of patrons, but it’s enough to slow down commute times.

“The plan is to use the technology and everything we have in the Traffic Management Center to control traffic for the Masters tournament.”

Engineers will have all eyes on the major streets surrounding Augusta National, ready to make adjustments to make everything as easy as possible.

“We’re able to watch the traffic and watch the flow of traffic. We can adjust traffic signal timing if we need to.”

Engineers aren’t the only ones getting ready for the big week. Bars and restaurants along Washington Road are doing their best to prepare for a Masters unlike ones in year’s past.

“We don’t really know what to do,” Tricie Scholer, the owner of Wild Wing Cafe in Augusta, says. “We’re just ordering big on food, beer and liquor.”

Wild Wing Cafe is jam packed each Masters week. Like many business owners, Scholer is disappointed patrons won’t be at this year’s tournament, but she’s trying to look on the bright side.

“We’re still getting business, staying alive and being supported by the community. We try not to think about what could be and just deal with what is.”

With the clock ticking until the golfers arrive, Traffic and Engineering has one message.

“Just be patient,” Ussery says. “We’ll do the best we can to make sure everyone gets home as quickly as we can. Just enjoy that there will be a Masters here in town.”