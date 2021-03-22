Augusta prepares for Masters with fewer patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — While all attention will be on the golf course, Augusta’s traffic engineers will have their eyes on the streets surrounding Augusta National. John Ussery, the assistant director of Traffic Engineering, says his team expects “a few thousand” additional cars will on the roads during Masters week, but it “will be less” than what the city is used to.

“Washington Road will see an increase in traffic both in the morning but especially in the afternoon,” he explains. “If at all possible in the afternoon, if you could find an alternate route, you can probably get to where you want to go faster than if you used Washington Road.”

Masters week is one of the busiest for Augusta Traffic Engineering and the businesses that line Washington Road. This will be the 35th Masters for TBonz Steakhouse. They know what it is like to get a rush of customers.

“We’re just going to give it everything we’ve got,” Henry Scheer, the owner of TBonz Steakhouse, says. “We’re going to treat it just like we treat anybody else who walks in the door the other 51 weeks out of the year.”

While the rush may not be the same as in year’s past, the TBonz team is looking forward to reuniting with customers they see once a year.

“We’re just privileged to be so close to Augusta National and have so many friends come back year after year,” Scheer says.