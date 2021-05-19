Augusta Prep credits parents with successful school year

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- A few months ago, we told you about a local private school that had made it to the middle of the year without closing it’s doors because of the pandemic.

In a year of COVID, schools all over the CSRA were in an ever changing format. It varied from week to week at times whether students would be virtual or face to face.

Augusta Prep is one of a very few schools, including Episcopal Day School, that was able to do face to face every day all year.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Head of School, Derrick Willard, and asked how the rest of the school year went for Augusta Prep.

He said the private school made it through the entire year without ever having to close its doors or take students fully virtual. He gave credit to the parents for making sure their kids followed the rules and for not sending students to school sick.

“We’ve just not had people complain. They’ve just been compliant and thankful that their kids are in school and that they’re able to do, not only their progress towards their learning goals, but to be able to do extracurricular activities.,” said Willard.

Willard said the school was able to allow students to participate in sports, do performances, and other after school activities that other schools had to cancel. He also said that the school was proud to be able to claim low COVID numbers for the year.

“We had probably 9 cases in our employees, 33 in our kids, and no community spread. None. Zero. So, no one seriously ill connected to campus.”

Willard credits parents and students attending meetings and trainings at the beginning of the year laying out the guidelines for a safe return to school, with the success of the school year.

Willard said that many students and teachers have already opted to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He also said that at this time, the school will not be requiring students and staff to get the vaccine before returning to school, because the state of Georgia is not requiring it.