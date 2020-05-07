Augusta National donates 50,000 bags of potato chips to the Golden Harvest Food Bank



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -The Golden Harvest Food Bank received a donation from the Augusta National Golf Club that not only fills peoples bellies, but also gives them something to smile about.

Members with the Food Bank and The Master’s Table made an announcement about the donations and who will receive them.

“We were just really honored. It’s just kind of a joy to see them come in the warehouse. I was here the day that semi-truck backed in. It just put’s a smile on your face,” says Amy Breitmann, Executive Director.

A delivery of more than 50,000 bags of potato chips from the Augusta National Golf Club, along with produce, bread and dairy products.

The Masters tournament typically happens in April, but due to the coronavirus it has been rescheduled for November.

That left the club with a lot of food to donate.

“To have someone open up there to-go boxes and see the Master’s chips there… There was a quote from one woman who said…”Oh, I’ve never been there. I’ll never get to go there, but I get to be apart of it.”

With 25 counties to serve, 130 pantries still operating and a limited number of employees. Breitman says Golden Harvest is having to work twice as hard.

“On top of that, we’re trying to figure out how we can purchase more food and do these emergency book distributions in the pockets where we see the greatest needs.”

As people continue to struggle from the impacts of this pandemic; The Master’s Table supervisor LaDonna Doleman says it was nice to be able to make someone forget about their struggles even if it’s just for a moment.

“We served over 260 guests that day. They were so honored, the kids that came out where so happy. Some of the adults didn’t notice, but when they did notice that it was from the Augusta National they were astonished.”

Coleman says the work load at the Master’s Table won’t lighten up anytime soon.

“To be able to serve everyday during this time of crisis where food is at a minimum, things are very different. To be able to come down to the master’s table and have food, free of charge everyday. It’s the most honorable thing that I am able to do.”

For more information you can visit the Golden Harvest Facebook


