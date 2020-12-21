Augusta, Ga. (WJBF ) – Police in Richmond County need your help finding a murder suspect. 34-year-old Mario Romero-Gonzales is accused of stabbing to death a woman last night. The victim was found dead at a home on the 3300 block of Millegeville Road. Police are treating this as a domestic violence case. Romero-Gonzales was last seen driving a white 2006 Infiniti QX56.
It has a Georgia tag of P-K-W-5-6-3-3. The victim’s name has not been released. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday. If you know where Romero-Gonzalez is you’re urged to call 911.
Augusta murder suspect wanted
