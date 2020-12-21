Augusta murder suspect wanted

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - The Army Corps of Engineers want your Christmas tree when you're done with it. December 21st - January 17th they'll recycle your tree to be used as fish habitats in Lake Thurmond. All ornaments and garland must be removed and artificial trees will not be accepted. Drop off locations include the Amity Day Use Area and the Keg Creek Boat Ramp. Riverside Middle School will not be a drop off location this year.

Other GA and SC drop off locations: