AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF) – Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce receives a thirty thousand dollar grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

The grant supports 12 students through the chamber’s 2023 Students2Work Internships.

Now in its sixth year, the Students2Work Program provides students with opportunities to gain valuable hands-on work experience that prepares them for college and their careers.

Rising juniors and seniors have the opportunity to work in paid internships at local non-profits for six weeks.

“We want to encourage young teens to have that first paycheck, to have that opportunity to gain independence, to gain confidence, have mentors through businesses they are able to intern with so that they can make choices about their future career, their future family and what they want to do and how they can be successful at that,” said Sue Parr, president of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.”

More than 400 students have been accepted into the Students2Work Program over the years. For more information on the program, visit Students2Work.