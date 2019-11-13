Augusta Metro Chamber kicks off Shop Small social media campaign for local businesses

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – This month the Augusta Chamber if Commerce is encouraging the community to shop local.

It’s all a part of a social media campaign called #ShopSmall which runs all this month leading up to November 30th, which is Small Business Saturday.

“They inspire us; small business owners work countless hours sacrificing their personal time and assets to improve their communities,” said Vice President of Augusta Metro Chamber Blaire Marvin.

You can show your support for Small Business Saturday by adding the “Augusta Metro Chamber” or “Celebrate 10 Shop Small” frame to your Facebook profile picture.

