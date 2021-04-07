Augusta mayor says Masters isn’t going anywhere

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- All eyes are on Augusta, and the Masters Tournament-another huge sporting event in the state of Georgia.

Wednesday morning the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club will give his annual State of the Masters speech.

Some are wondering if he’ll mention Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All Star Game out of Georgia in response to the new voting bill.

Some opposed to the new law have called for the Masters to be moved out of Augusta.

But Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, who recently spoke out against the law, said that is never going to happen.

“That this is a moment in time we we’ve all got to lift our voices around the real importance of equity, of inclusion, of equal justice under the law for all of our citizens. And I think that will be a testament to what hopefully happens as we make our way through the Masters Golf Tournament. But for everyone out there it is not leaving Augusta. This is ours. You can’t have a Masters without Augusta.”

Chairman Ridley’s address will start at 11 am. There is no word on if he will talk about Georgia’s new voter law on behalf of the club.

