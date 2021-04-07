Augusta mayor introduces the Mayor’s Masters Experience

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Happening this week, the Mayors Masters Experience.

Previously known as the Mayors Masters Reception and Gala, the Mayors Masters Experience is broken into two events.

Tonight at 7:00 will be the Eagle Gala–a celebration of art, culture and sports. There will be speakers and musical guests Mike Philips and April Raquel.

“And so this year with the expansion of the Mayors Masters Receptions, we have the Mayors Masters Experience of where we’ve wrapped up the Gala and receptions that historically takes place on Monday. This is a unique opportunity for us to, one, go virtual, but also to expand ur reach in terms of how we connect people,” said mayor Hardie Davis.

The Hole In One Music Fest will take place on Saturday at 6 pm. Both events are virtual and free to attend.

For more information or to register CLICK HERE.