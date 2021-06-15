Augusta Mayor Davis calls for audit of city credit card usage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City leaders are considering plans to bring more accountability to government credit cards.

Tuesday they are scheduled to vote on establishing a credit card policy based on state guidelines.

The mayor and a handful of other officials have city credit cards, yet there is no policy for their use.

“Having a policy to simply justify tell you wants needed when you use your card and tell you different situations you can use it it would be easier and simpler for everyone concerned,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

In a statement issued last night, Mayor Hardie Davis says he has asked for the use of those cards to be part of an audit that’s already being conducted on several city departments.

You can read his full statement below: