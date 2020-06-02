Augusta mask ordinance isn’t approved

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) Discussions about a mask policy in the city of Augusta is the center of a heated debate.

Commissioners first voted on the issue two weeks ago, but they did not waive a second reading of the ordinance.

Some city leaders believe the mandate is illegal.

They say it’s more restrictive than what the state is requiring in government buildings.



“The Governor hadn’t placed mandated masks anywhere but here in Augusta it seems they want to do that so there are a lot of concerns about it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Though commissioners did not approve the second reading of the mask mandate, commissioners did not vote the requirement down.

However the Marshal says until the final approval, masks will be encouraged but not required.