(AUGUSTA, GA) – A man is wanted for questioning for forgery.

According to the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, the man pictured above is wanted by police for questioning for Forgery in the 3rd Degree that occurred at the Regions Bank on Peach Orchard Road.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Jon Hixon (706) 821-1468 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.