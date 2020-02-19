Augusta man wanted for making Terroristic Threats

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO needs your help finding this man. 48-year old Byron Dion Jackson is wanted for Terroristic Threats and Acts.

The incident happened February 8th on the 2000 block of Battle Row in Augusta.

Jackson is described as 5’11 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the RCSO.

