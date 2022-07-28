AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man responsible for murdering a Villa Europa worker has been found guilty.

According to District Attorney Jared Williams, John Daniels was convicted of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and multiple firearms charges.

According to investigators, John Jones was reported missing back in 2019.

John Jones

Authorities say on September 4th, 2019, they went to the house on Meadowlark Road, and at the time, Daniels lied about anyone being in the home.

Investigators say on September 10th, 2019, law enforcement returned smelling an overwhelming odor of decay, and after searching the home, they found blood on the floor, flies throughout the house, and bodily fluid from decomposition.

According to authorities, Jones’ body was found buried in a shallow grave behind the house on Meadowlark Road.

Investigators say Daniels shot Jones in the back of the head.

John Daniels

According to the D.A.’s office, Daniels has been sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole followed by 25 additional years in confinement.