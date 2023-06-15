AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

25-year-old Jamario Anderson has been sentenced to life without parole plus 80 years in confinement, for killing a man for dating his ex-girlfriend.

According to the District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division, the defendant and victim were at a party on August 31, 2019 off of Goldfinch Drive.

The defendant walked into a room where the victim was sitting with the defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

The reports say that the defendant got angry and asked the victim “You talking to my girl?” When the victim replied, “something like that,” the defendant pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and executed him, firing six shots.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, the defendant took the stand Wednesday and claimed he was shooting because the victim had a gun.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Mullis of the Special Victims Unit told the jury, explaining that the trajectory of the bullets proved the victim was still seated when he was killed. And evidence cut against the defendant’s story that he was acting in self-defense.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams says, “Winning trials is a result of the hardworking team we have in place. But our goal in the District Attorney’s Office is to change lives, not simply win cases. We need support from our community to put an end to the senseless violence that tears families apart.”