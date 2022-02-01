Augusta man arrested for Waffle House armed robbery on Mike Padgett Highway

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – An arrest has been made in the Waffle House armed robbery off of Mike Padgett Highway in Richmond County.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylen Jackson, 18, has been arrested on Monday on a single charge of armed robbery.

According to the incident report, Jackson and another African-American man came into the Waffle House at Wednesday, January 19th shortly before 3 A.M. and ordered drinks.

The incident report also says that both Jackson and the other wanted suspect stood, and one of the men pointed a handgun at the cashier demanding money to be put in a To-Go bag.

Authorities say as the suspects were leaving, one of them pointed a gun at a patron demanding the individual stay seated.

According to the arrest warrant, Jackson is accused of taking $500 from the Waffle House, as well as being the individual who pointed the gun at the employee.

The original wanted poster in the case stated that one of the two suspects – the one who pointed the gun – was wearing a blue Silver Bluff Football hoodie.

Another suspect in the case is still wanted and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, Jackson is being held by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.