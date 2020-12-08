Augusta man arrested for Child Molestation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for Child Molestation.

Police say, Howard Bekwan Oliver, touched an 11-year-old girl several times inappropriately.

The incident happened April 13th, 2018 on the 200 block of Japonica Avenue.

Oliver is being held at the Richmond County Jail.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories