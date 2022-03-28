AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty.

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims.

D.A. Williams says that this guilty verdict was secured by the District Attorney’s newly created Special Victims Unit.

According to authorities, Mims fed his biological daughter drugs and forced her to do

sexual acts almost daily over the course of 4 years, which resulted in the birth of a child and after DNA testing proved to be both Mims’ child and grandchild.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Mims was sentenced to Life in Prison, followed by an additional 30 years in prison.