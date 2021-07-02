Augusta leaders gather for ceremonial demolition of blighted property

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The new blight ordinance is now in effect. City leaders made it official at a signing ceremony this morning.

The mayor and several County Commissioners were in attendance for the signing of the ordinance and a ceremonial demolition of a blighted property.

During the ceremony Mayor Hardie Davis, Mayor Pro Temp Bobby Williams, and District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson all remarked on significance of the day for Augusta communities with blight issues.

They said they are not just tearing down condemned buildings and leaving the land to become over grown.

“We are making sure our neighborhoods are ready to go for people who can afford to live here. And we’re gonna make it accessible to people, regardless of what side of town you come from, regardless of how much money you make. We’re doing this in a way that won’t push anyone out. The blight ordinance does not apply to occupied structures, only to vacant structures and vacant commercial property,” said Johnson.

Mayor Davis said that while they are starting demolition in the Laney Walker- Bethlehem community, they will be targeting blight all over Richmond County.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins.