Augusta Jr. Players preparing to stream Disney’s Frozen Jr.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- It’s been difficult for theaters to adapt during the pandemic. The Augusta Players have gone from live shows to putting on streamed events to allow people to watch performances from the safety of their own home.

“We didn’t stop. We kept going and we are reinventing ourselves in the midst of all of this to be able to stay abreast of what was happening in the world and continue to bring the arts to the community,” said Roy Lewis the Artistic Director of the Augusta Jr. Players.

Now, the Augusta Jr. Players are getting ready to perform Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” which will be live-streamed. In fact, this will be the 12th performance the troupe has done virtually to keep their “family members” safe.

“We call our audience members ‘family members’ because that’s who we are. We get together and celebrate those around us and we share stories and that’s what theater is about. It’s not just entertaining; it’s educational,” said Lewis.

Transitioning from stage to on-camera has been difficult, but it’s also been learning experience.

“In performance art, that doesn’t mean it’s just limited to the stage. Therefore, we’ve learned how to perform in front of a camera. We learned how to make mistakes and it’s okay to go back and try to fix them; whereas, if this was a live theater experience, you learn to adapt on your feet and keep things moving,” said Lewis.

Though they can’t see their audience in person — the Augusta Players thank the community for supporting them through these difficult times.

“The list of ‘thank you’s’ is endless. We are so thankful and we are so blessed to be a part of the Augusta community, the Augusta arts community. The Augusta Players are here to celebrate with our family…what we’ve been through, what we’re going through, and what we hope the future will hold for us. We’re hoping very, very soon we’re going to see each other amongst the foot lights,” said Lewis.

Frozen Junior is streaming April 24th through 25th. For tickets and stream times CLICK HERE