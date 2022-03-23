The Augusta Jaguars are heading to the NCAA DII Final Four after a thrilling overtime win over Chico State, 81-69.

Augusta will take on Indiana (Pennsylvania) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the national semifinal. Black Hills State and Northwest Missouri State will meet in the other semifinal the same day at 4 p.m. Both semifinals and the championship game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. The national championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m.

The Jaguars were led by Miguel Arnold’s game-high 33 points, including hitting 7-of-10 from three-point range. Tyshaun Crawford finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Head coach Dip Metress’ team led 36-30 at the half, but Chico State rallied in the second half, and had the final chance to win in regulation before the game went to overtime tied, 66-66.

The last time the Jaguars reached the Final Four was in 2008, which saw them fall to Winona State in the DII championship.