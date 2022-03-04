RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Richmond County.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on the the 1100 block of Peachtree Place off of Peachtree Road and Walton Way around 3:30 P.M.

Authorities on the scene say all three occupants made it out of the house uninjured.

Photos courtesy of Augusta Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Augusta Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Augusta Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Augusta Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Augusta Fire Department

Firefighters on the scene say the fire is under control, but crews are putting out hot spots.

Authorities with the Augusta Fire Department say that there is heavy structural damage to the home including extensive fire damage to the attic space.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.