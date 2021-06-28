Augusta Fire Department hosts event to make sure car seats are installed correctly

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department and Department of Public Health teamed up to make sure car seats are installed correctly.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Parents got the chance to stop by the fire department and have certified techs check their car seats and help install them properly.

The goal of the event was to make sure kids are as safe as possible.

“We see a lot of traffic accidents. Our firefighters respond to a lot of traffic accidents here in Augusta. So, having kids in properly installed car seats is an important thing because it reduced their injury risk. It’s Important for the community to do that and we encourage anyone who does not have a car seat installed properly or just want an inspection done we do have a select number of techs available. They can call the administration building to get that scheduled or they can contact the department of health, they have techs as well” said Jason DeHart the Public Information Officer, for the Augusta Fire Department.













If you missed the event, you can contact the Augusta Fire Department or Department of Health to see if they have techs available to inspect your car seat.

