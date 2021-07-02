Augusta Fire Department demonstrates dangers of fireworks ahead of fourth of July weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning on shooting off fireworks this weekend, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

“Number one, bucket of water, charged hose line. Number two, soak all fireworks after use. Number three, do not drink and use fireworks. Just like we said at the water rescue last week, it’s not like a car, but it can be just as dangerous in some cases,” said Jason DeHart, the Public Information Officer for the Augusta Fire Department.

To help spread the message, the Augusta Fire Department gave a demonstration on what can happen if fireworks are used improperly.

“The long and short of it is, these fireworks are completely legal and if used properly can be safe, but there is potential for dangerous happenings and this demonstration is just to provide a warning. Make sure if you use fireworks, use them safely, use them correctly, take all precautions. Watch your kids. Sparklers seem safe, they seem fine, but they get to an extremely hot temperature. They can scold or burn people, which we’ll demonstrate here. You have to watch kids. Whether they’re playing with the sparklers or maybe getting too close to where they are setting fireworks off,” said DeHart.

Last year, Augusta firefighters responded to 47 firework-related incidents. This year, they hope everyone takes these tips to heart.