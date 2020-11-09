Augusta Democrats celebrate Biden-Harris win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It didn’t take long for members of the Augusta-Richmond County Democratic Party to celebrate Joe Biden being named the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential election. Minutes after television networks made the announcement, they headed to the Augusta Riverwalk to dance, sing and reflect on their work over the past two years.

Since Stacey Abrams’ defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial race, the Augusta-Richmond County Democratic Party and others throughout the state made it their mission to turn Georgia blue. They registered thousands of people to vote, drove people to the polls and may be seeing their hard work pay off. Joe Biden is currently leading President Trump in Georgia by a few thousand votes.

“Augusta turned out,” Jordan Johnson, the party’s chairman, says. “Augusta, Savannah, Columbus and Atlanta turned out for Georgia and ultimately decided the presidency. It’s a great feeling to see your hard work pay off.”

The work of the Augusta-Richmond County Democratic Party is far from over. It’s now focusing on the upcoming Senate runoff elections. Neither of Georgia’s Republican Senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, grasped a majority of votes in November. Their names will return to the ballot in January. While Georgia voters head to the polls, all eyes will be on the Peach State. The fate of those elections will dictate balance of power of the U.S. Senate., which currently stands at 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats.