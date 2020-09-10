Augusta CVB and Wier/Stewart launch new marketing campaign

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau launched a new destination marketing campaign designed to bring visitors to Augusta.

The “Come See Augusta” campaign sets Augusta’s River Region up as a destination that gives travelers the chance to experience the Garden City like a local. It offers accessible, authentic experiences to travelers in the Southeast.

Bennish Brown is the President and CEO of the Augusta CVB. He said now is the perfect time to start bringing people to Augusta.

“We have to remain competitive. At some point people will travel again. We want to be top of mind and we really want to show the Augusta that we all love and enjoy,” said Brown.

The CVB partnered with Wier/Stewart, their creative agency of record, to make the campaign happen.

“We are super excited for getting to partner with the CVB and some of their other partners to really try and tell the story of Augusta. What makes this place great and what tries to motivate somebody who’s never seen it before to maybe come see it,” said Alex Wier, founder and CCO of Wier/Stewart.

“Come See Augusta” has five main goals. To honor Augusta’s youth and diversity, to use Augusta’s story to bring travelers here, to promote a local experience, to enhance the sense of community and to increase the number of travelers.

Brown said he is not worried about launching a new campaign in the middle of a pandemic.

“The pandemic allowed us some time to actually slow down, as tough as that time period has been since March. But it also gave us some time to work with Wier /Stewart where we could remain focused,” said Brown.

The CVB is hoping the campaign will bring more conventions and events to Augusta, as well as more travelers.