AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta couple is behind bars charged with Deprivation of a Minor.

Crystal Fulton

George Fulton

Reports say Crystal Ann Fulton and George Charles Fulton and child(ren) were residing in the Gordon Highway Inn. During a multi-agency inspection deputies found the family living in deplorable conditions. Including rotted food and cat feces throughout the rooms.

Both 42-year-olds are being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.