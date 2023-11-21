Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta commissioners saying the budget is balanced and it was time to move forward without changes.

“A situation that would be good for Augusta, I think it will have departments scrambling having people requesting money even if they didn’t need it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But commissioners with concerns that the 24 budget is balanced using four million dollars in rescue act funds, funds that go away next year.

So the vote for an across-the-board one percent cut with the money being held to allow departments to request the funds later next year if needed.

“The only thing you are doing is setting it aside so it’s not being spent anywhere else for the hard times we’re fixing to face come 2024 it will be a four-million-dollar hole,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

For the General Fund alone a one percent cut is two million dollars.

“Budget cut is simply not possible unless you are willing to send people pink slips and I don’t think that is anything people are willing to do,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The vote means budget writers will have to rework the spending plan and the city misses its deadline to approve the budget.

“I don’t think it looks bad if we are trying to do what is right if it takes a little more time, we don’t need to make irrational decisions,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The next budget vote is scheduled for December 5th.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.