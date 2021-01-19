Augusta churches ring bells and light up in honor of COVID-19 victims

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The CSRA participated in Tuesday nights national memorial for the lives lost to COVID-19.

The Good Trouble Coalition along with the Mayor’s office promoted a moment of remembrance and unity recognizing the lives lost to COVID-19 .

Local churches , businesses and individuals joined the national memorial by ringing bells, lighting candles, and illuminating buildings in AMBER.

The national memorial, held in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, was in honor of the nearly 400,000 people who have died during the pandemic in the U.S. To date, more than 11,000 Georgians, including almost 500 residents in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, and McDuffie Counties have died from COVID-19.