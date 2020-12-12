Augusta Choral Society returns to stage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s been one year since the entire Augusta Choral Society has performed in front of an audience. The group has cancelled four concerts this year. Dozens of people singing indoors is not considered safe in the age of COVID-19.

“Out of all the activities they say you can’t do, in terms of the virus, singing is at the top of the list,” Pat Curry, the Vice President of the Augusta Choral Society’s Board of Directors, says. “You have a room of 80 people sitting shoulder to shoulder breathing forcefully.”

When the arts scene shut down in Augusta this spring, it was not just disappointing for the community. It has been devastating for performers.

“It’s killing us. Oh my gosh, we just love music so much.”

The Augusta Choral Society is finding a way to take the stage again. 20 singers as well as a piano and organ player have been selected out of the group of 70 musicians to record holiday songs, which will be released to the public. It’s their way of spreading some joy.

“Being able to do this and sing the music that represents what the holidays are all about helps. I think it really helps.”

Putting on the performance is a feat in itself. Musicians practice songs on their own time, and are not able to practice with each other until the night of their performance. Singers keep their distance on stage, and wear specially designed masks, which allow them to sing while remaining covered.

“You can open your mouth wider,” Carolyn Dolen, the Augusta Choral Society’s Executive Director, says. “You can make your consonants and vowels sound the way you want. When you take a breath, the [mask] material doesn’t suck in since there’s a cage holding it out.”

Performing under these circumstances is something the musicians never thought they would have to do. But, it’s all worth it to do what they love once again.

“Oh my goodness, it feels so good to be able to sing,” Curry said.

To learn more about the Augusta Choral Society, you can visit their website or Facebook page.