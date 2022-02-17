Augusta cemetery maintenance prompts volunteer effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Now the 2022 budget for the city does emphasize a cleaner Garden City but sometimes residents take matters into their own hands.

Sisters Angie Brown and Barbara Lawrence were outdoors this spring like day, outdoors at Westview Cemetery, tending to the graves of family.

“Every Time we go over there it’s just a hot mess,” said Brown.

They’ve been coming for years so they’ve seen firsthand how the cemetery is kept up.

“Awful, all the time we have to come up and cleanup and they’re supposed to do that,” said Brown.

“Awful my mom has like grass grown up around her fence they need to do better,” said Lawrence.

The condition of the cemetery also brought out Tarnya Irby, and others, she’s involved in a new grass roots effort to recruit volunteers to maintain the cemetery.

But she understands this is a big job.

“The Cemetery has been here a long time, they need more help keeping it clean, a lot of families come and clean up their own plots that’s what we do but we can’t do it all so we’re organizing a group today to try and clean up this area,” said Irby.

The group reached out to commissioner John Clarke, a critic of the maintenance at all city cemeteries.

“You can go around the cemetery, and you can look at the markers that are turned over the potholes the drainage it’s just very disheartening so thank goodness we do have concern citizens who are willing to come out and help out” said Commissioner Clarke.

“Because we need the manpower and it seems like the county won’t hire enough people or can’t hire enough people to take care of this big cemetery,” said Irby.

Volunteer efforts do put a spotlight on cemetery maintenance in Augusta, but the problem is not a new one, not enough staff, not enough money and a quick growing season that makes it almost impossible to keep up.