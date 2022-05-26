AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Bonefish Grill has teamed up with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive and save lives.

Mobile Blood drives will be in Bonefish Grill restaurant parking lots across the country.

People participating in the event are getting an incentive for helping.

For every blood donation, donors will receive a $20 dining certificate to Bonefish Grill and a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer card to use at their next visit.

The blood drive is happening at the Augusta Bonefish Grill on Thursday, June 2nd, from 3pm to 8pm.