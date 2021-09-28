Augusta asks for community input on 2022 city budget

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- For the first time ever, Augusta’s city leaders are asking for resident input on the city’s budget. Monday evening, the city of Augusta held one of several Community Budget Forums at May Park.

The city is hosting these budget forums where they are inviting people to learn about the proposed budget. If you live in Augusta, you’ll get to have a say in how money is spent in Augusta in 2022.

People who go to one of the forums will have a chance to hear from the heads of different city departments and what they need money for. Then, they will get to work in groups to work out a budget in a short amount of time and present it– much like the city government.

“But if they look at it and say, man, there’s not a lot of money here. Let me figure out what I think is most important and if I get a chance to tell you that and I see that in the budget, I also understand six months down the line why certain things are happening and certain things aren’t. I think it helps us be partners in government when we allow our citizens in,” said Odie Donald II, Augusta City Administrator.

Donald said will use results from these forums when he proposes the budget to the Commission for next year.

“I think it’s one step forward in us trying to be a more transparent government. I think we’ve got a few things along those lines, and I hope our citizens participate and continue to participate as we introduce new things that gives them access.”

There will be two more of these forums available for anyone who would like to take part.

Oct. 2 from noon-2 p.m. at Bernie Ward Community Center, 1941 Lumpkin Rd.

Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Warren Road Park & Community Center, 300 Warren Rd.

CLICK HERE for more information and to register for one of the remaining events.