Augusta area hospitals come together in new ‘Mask Up’ initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mask Up! I’m sure you’ve heard that a lot lately. The CEO’s of our three area hospitals are teaming up for the first time to push that initiative forward.

The work to flatten the curve locally starts with us, the community. Georgia, Augusta in particular, is currently considered part of the “red zone” according to the White House Task Force.

The CEO’s of each local hospital says they hope their combined voices will impress the importance of the three W’s to the CSRA: Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Watch Your Distance.

CEO of Doctors Hospital, Doug Welch, says, “people look to us as the health care providers of what’s happening, as we have knowledge about what’s happening. We see the patients that are coming.”

University Health Care System sent us a statement saying these steps are key to bringing this pandemic under control. And they urge everyone to do their part.

CEO of Augusta University, Katrina Keefer, says, “the three major health care providers in this community are all in this together “

The campaign is using the color purple as a neutral color to express their united front. You’ll see their campaigns posted to their social media accounts.