AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting a showcase to highlight local filmmakers.

Kirshana Welcher-Green, Jocelyn Vincent, and Lucinda Clark sit down with WJBF Digital to talk about the Arts and Letters Filmmaker’s Showcase.

Can you tell us a little bit more about the Arts And Letters Filmmaker’s Showcase?

We are excited to offer this opportunity to the community. We’re going to be showcasing some local filmmakers, and we are also going to have some educational opportunities, which includes a panel discussion. The topic will be “So You Want To Make Films?” So, this is an opportunity for people who are interested in the film industry to come out. We’re hoping to attract some students, who may want in making films one day. We also have our host, Terrence Williams, of IndieGrip, who will be having a discussion on behind the camera. So, he will be telling people about what he does in the film industry, what the opportunities are, and how it all works.

Why did you create this showcase and why in Augusta?

We chose to do that because the Arts And Letters Committee is there to support and promote cultural awareness in the community. Usually, we focus in on authors or book club reading, but this time we decided to go with filmmaking because filmmaking is booming here in the city. We also wanted to give people the opportunity to come out and share what it’s all about.

What can attendees expect at the showcase?

We’re going to be showcasing my [Lucinda’s] first short film project I did with my son. It’s an example of taking a short story and making it into a short film, which has been award-winning. We actually have other films from a Savannah-based filmmaker, and she will be showing her thesis paper. We have an Iranian filmmaker, who will be poetry and film, and we have another local filmmaker, Chashawna Wesby, who will be showcasing her film that she shot on an iPhone.

How was the process of making a film?

Filmmaker to filmmaker… I usually tell the joke that I’m out of therapy now, I survived the process, and I think hard every time I think about going into it again. It takes a village. For anyone who thinks that they can just go out and make a movie, they need to understand that it takes time, you need to be organized, you need to be patient, and you need to have your village with you.

So, why should people attend the showcase?

Well, it is going to be exciting. We hope that it will be of interest to the community. We hope to encourage other people to get into filmmaking because it is an industry that is booming here in Augusta and Georgia as a whole. So, we would just like to be a part of that opportunity and just help people get started if that’s what they’re interested in.

The Arts And Filmmaker’s Showcase will take place Saturday, February 25th at the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library Auditorium at 823 Telfair Street in Augusta from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M, and this event is free to the public.