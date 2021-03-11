AU vaccine clinic in Hephzibah aims to increase vaccine access in rural parts of Richmond County

HEPHZIBAH, GA ( WJBF) — A partnership between AU Health and Faith Outreach Baptist Church in Hephzibah is bringing the covid vaccine into an under served area.



” There are people that will come from the Hephzibah community, we know they’ll come from the come from the Burke County community and the Jefferson County community because this is closer to them.”

Clinics like this is increase access to the vaccine in more rural parts of the county



” So, its important that we continue to go to the rural communities as well as go to other under served urban communities as this vaccine expansion continues to happen,” Wyche said.

The clinic also targets the black community which has seen fewer vaccinations despite blacks being twice as likely to die from the virus.



” What we see in this community may be 30, 40 or 50 percent African American and we want to see a similar number of individuals that are coming through this clinic to match that demographic make up,” Wyche said.

Doctors expect to vaccinate 500 to 600 people at the clinic Thursday.