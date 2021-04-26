AU to open second vaccine clinic in South Augusta

Hephzibah, GA ( WJBF) — The vaccine clinic will be inside the community center at Diamond Lakes in Hephzibah.



” It gives access to people in Burke County, maybe McDuffie County and Jefferson County who aren’t willing to go all the way to Augusta, but would be willing to come here to Diamond Lakes.

The opening of the second clinic in South Augusta comes as COVID cases spike statewide — with 32 new cases in Richmond County last week.

AU doctors said the goal is to reach under served and minority communities as well as younger people who have been getting vaccinated at lower rates.



” Our hospitalizations for those under the age 50 all the way down to 18 is much higher than its ever been before, on a percentage basis for covid-19. Also, our deaths are disproportionately moving towards those of a younger age.”

District 6 commissioner Ben Hasan received his first dose of the vaccine Monday.

He said recent spikes in covid cases makes it even more important for people to get vaccinated.



” We are seeing spikes here and we’re seeing spikes in other parts of the world which means we are not out of the woods. So, we hope and pray that people think about themselves, their family members and neighbors and their kids and grandkids and begin to move in the right direction and take advantage of the vaccine,” Hasan said.

The vaccine clinic opens on Wednesday from 1:00 to 4:30pm.

You can register for an appointment here : https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine/