AU seeing increase in nursing school applications amid pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Dr. Tanya Sudia, dean of AU’s College of Nursing said they’ve seen an uptick in applications with a nearly 50 percent increase for their Masters of Science program and a more than 20 percent increase in their entry level or BSN nursing program.



” Its actually very comforting that our numbers are going up. There’s such a great need throughout our community here in Augusta and across the state for nurses, so we’re very pleased to see that,” Sudia said.

Augusta Tech said they’re also seeing an increased interest in their nursing programs

The pandemic has caused shortages of nurses in hospitals across the country , which some say is even more motivation to enter the field.



“So much is going on in the world and in our country today, so I feel like a lot of people desire to help and they want to make a difference with what’s going on,” AU student Italy Brinson said.

Some AU nursing school applicants said its also a chance to make a difference one patient at a time



” To be able to actually work in the field and be able to help people no matter the circumstance and what’s going on is very rewarding. Its like being a hero without the cape,” Kayla Peterson said.