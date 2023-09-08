AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD has announced that he will be retiring next summer following the 2023-24 academic year.

This announcement comes after more than 14 years in the University System of Georgia serving as the president of Georgia Southern University before moving to Augusta and serving as the president of AU since July 2015.

“Serving as the president of Augusta University has been the capstone of my career and one of the greatest honors of my life,” says AU President Keel in an official statement. “The decision to leave as so many wonderful things are happening at Augusta University is bittersweet, but I have always wanted to end my career on a high note, at a point when First Lady Tammie Schalue and I can most enjoy the next chapter of our lives together.”

According to the official records, then known as Georgia Health Sciences University and Augusta State University merged into the short-lived Georgia Regents University in 2013, and in 2015, the institution became Augusta University following Keel’s appointment as president.

Keel came to Augusta University from Georgia Southern University, where he served as the university’s 12th president.

This retirement will conclude Keel’s 40-year career in research and higher education.