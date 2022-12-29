AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Health officials are starting to see a peak in COVID-19 cases. At AU Health, they’ve seen an increase in positive COVID tests.

“We’ve seen an increase in covid in the community matter of fact probably about 150% increase and we have seen an increase in admissions due to covid over the past two weeks of about another 150%” said Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief division infectious diseases, AU.

Because of this, AU Health is requiring everyone to wear a mask inside the medical buildings.

“We were expecting an increase. We are in respiratory tract infection virus season, where we have had an increase in influenza- we’ve had a significant increase in influenza. Over the past month-and-a-half it’s actually dropped a little bit.”

Over the last week they’ve had more than 50 positive patients come in. Dr. Vazquez says because of family gathers for the holidays, it’s important to take extra precaution. Especially if you plan to be around immunocompromised people.

“ there are some individuals that are actually taking it a step further and before they get together they will actually test themselves for covid if they’re negative they’ll get together if they’re positive obliviously they will stay away”

Doctors also recommend getting your booster shot and, of course, continuing to wash your hands frequently.