The Means Report tries to keep you up to speed on the ever-changing Coronavirus pandemic. It is impacting communities, each and every day. Brad Means recently had a conversation with the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp. We discuss Georgia's response to the coronavirus, in depth - try to get all of your questions answered from the governor. This interview trying to cover many of the hot topics related to the coronavirus and Georgia's response to it. Governor Kemp kind enough to be with us for a few minutes.

Brad Means: Governor Kemp, I know this is an extremely busy time for you and your team. Thank you so much for taking the time to be with us. We appreciate it.