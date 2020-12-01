AU Health surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 tests in drive thru clinic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — After battling COVID-19 for 22 days, traveling nurse Shandreka Burrell said working in a drive thru COVID testing site was the last place she wanted to be.



” I originally said no because I had COVID and I was recovering from it when they offered this position to me,” Burrell said.

But a change of heart led her to Augusta University’s drive thru testing site.



” I fell in love with it and I actually keep extending and renewing my contract,” Burrell said.

Augusta University Health began offering drive thru testing in March and since then has performed over 100,000 tests.

Nurses said they see anywhere from 800 to 900 tests performed a day and expect to see an increase during the holiday season.



” We’re starting to see a larger volume every day. It kind of ebbed and flowed a little bit but now we’re starting to see a lot more tests throughout the day,” Registered nurse Mary Kennedy said.

Tempting as it is to join in on the holiday cheer at parties and events, Burrell said people should use caution with large social gatherings during the holidays.

” As far as people around groups of people for Christmas and New Year’s and this past Thanksgiving I feel like if you’re going to be in big groups like that before that group meets everybody should have a COVID test because its more serious than people think,” Burrell said.