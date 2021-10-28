AU Health celebrates new cardiovascular ICU

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Augusta University Health is hosting a ribbon cutting for its new Cardiovascular ICU.

The new $13 million facility will add 11 new beds to the unit for a total of 18. Rooms are bigger too, leaving more room for the patient, a support person and staff to move around.

The new state of the art equipment lets staff monitor patients from outside the room helping patients to get more rest.

“I think if you have a family member, you’ve experienced it. Nurses going in and out to chart. That’s not going to happen here. They have everything available to work with the patient and get the important things like documenting what has occurred at the same time all integrated within the whole care system,” said Dr. Richard Lee, a heart surgeon at AU.

The new unit also has team work rooms, a quiet break room, and a sleep room for staff to rest on a long shift.

These enhancements allow both cardiology and cardiothoracic patients to be in the same area making it easier for the cardiovascular team to care for them.

“For me, when I have a loved one in the hospital, I wanted my family members to stay with them, because we have a need to feel like someone is there with them constantly. And that’s because a lot of times the nurses can’t be there all the time. Here, we can. It really makes it a lot safer for patient care,” explained Dr. Lee.

The ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, October 28 at 4 p.m. The new unit will officially open for patient care on Monday, November 1.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.