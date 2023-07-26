AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Preparations are underway at Augusta University for students to move into dorms.

Oak Hall is currently under construction to repair some damages caused by a flood in April. That flooding caused significant damage to 6 rooms in the building.

“There was a– a flood. And the University, in consultation with Corvias, took the appropriate steps to make sure we got all of the residence halls all fixed up and ready to go. There was 6 rooms that were impacted significantly. In general, the dry wall needed to be- essentially they were brought down to the studs. And so it was a complete refresh of the entire room,” explained Dr. Colin Stewart, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs.

There is always work done on the dorms while they are mostly empty over summer months.

“It’s what’s affectionately called ‘The Turn.’ And what we do is prepare for all of our 1300 plus students, every summer, to come back. And so we clean the rooms. We do a deep clean. They’re as clean as they’ve ever been. As well as doing he larger maintenance projects that need to happen,” said Dr. Stewart.

Classes at AU begin August 16, and move in is scheduled for August 10-12.

Dr. Stewart said move in will be an event that includes the whole campus community. There will be 3-4 times as many staff members on site to welcome students back to campus. There will also be a big send off for families.

“How we’ve done leap week this year, is there are so many more activities. We’ve got an improv comedy show. We’ve got an outdoor movie. We’ve got a hypnotist that was on ‘America’s Got Talent,'” said Dr. Stewart. “And in the weeks of welcome, for the first 6 to 8 weeks on campus we have activities and events happening on every Friday and Saturday.”

Dr. Stewart is completely confident all construction will be complete before move in.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.