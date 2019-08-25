AT&T workers across Southeast strike due to “unfair labor practices”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — More than 20,000 AT&T workers, including some in the CSRA, went on strike early Saturday.

The employees are accusing the company of unfair labor practices in nine states.

A strike took place on Peach Orchard Road. We’re told a strike also happened in Aiken. It involves technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business network in Georgia-Carolina and across the Southeast.

Communications Workers of America contract with AT&T ended August 3.

CWA says their strike is indefinite until they feel like AT&T is listening to them.