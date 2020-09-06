Atlanta Braves honor local woman

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A local woman gets a big honor from the Atlanta Braves this week.

Pamela Stickler is the founder of The RECing Crew, an organization that provides activities for disabled children and adults. On September 10, the Atlanta Braves will honor the work she has done in her community.

Stickler was one of five nominees selected out of more than one hundred and fifty applicants. Her daughter, Kim Smith, nominated her.

“My mom saw the challenges. She saw the problems. There wasn’t something there. And if she could find a way to do one small thing that would give my brother an outlet. Instead of being someone who was complaining that services weren’t available, she was the go getter,” explained Smith.

Stickler started The RECing Crew in 2002 after moving to North Augusta. She said she was looking for activities for her son, Stephen, who was born with Cerebral Palsy.

“I was looking for a recreational activity for Stephen to do. I was unable to find anything. He has always liked bowling so I thought I’d start with a bowling program,” said Stickler.

Since then, The RECing Crew has grown to serve people all over the CSRA.

Stickler said she had no idea her daughter nominated her for the award.

“I was just told it was an interview with FOX News. And when we went live, they asked me a few questions but then said I’m sure you think you’re here for a full interview about The RECing Crew. I said well yeah and I have my notes and everything,” laughed Stickler.

She was surprised by a call from FOX Sports South broadcaster Paul Byrd who had a special message for her from Max Fried, pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The award includes a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey, a Papa John’s Pizza delivery, a watch party kit and five thousand dollars for the organization.

Pat Carpenter is a long time friend of Stickler’s who was also interviewed by FOX Sports about Pam. She said she wants to be like Pam when she grows up. She also said that Stickler doesn’t look for the recognition.

“It’s not about Pam, but it’s about these young people with special needs and their families. But that’s her, and that’s why this award is so deserving of this young lady,” said carpenter

So what does the RECing Crew mean to it’s members?

“It makes people… happy,” said Stephen Stickler.

Stickler’s award will air on September 10 on FOX Sports before and during the Braves game. If you are interested in information or making a donation to The RECing Crew, just visit their website by clicking HERE.