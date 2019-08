Photo by kat wilcox on Pexels.com

DAYTON, Oh (WJBF) – Police in Dayton, Ohio say an active shooter opened fire around 1:22 Sunday morning in an entertainment district.

According to the Dayton Police Department nine people have died including the alleged shooter.

Another 16 people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The shooting happened in the “Oregon District” of Dayton which is a popular location of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

No word on a motive at this time.