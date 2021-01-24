Arts in the Heart 2021 canceled, smaller festival planned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – COVID-19 is once again changing events in Augusta and local artists have felt the pinch.

“The word of last year I say was pivot and because we’re an arts organization I say we’ve been doing a pirouette for the last 10 months,” said Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant.

Arts in the Heart is canceled for 2021 but the Greater Augusta Arts Council hopes to hold a smaller event in the third week of September, the ArtsCity Festival.

Durant explained, “It would be limited food booths but a lot of take out from downtown restaurants which will help our restaurants that have needed it and we’ll put a lot of tables out and people can enjoy some of the best features of the Arts in the Heart festival.”

The ArtsCity Festival would be in the same location as Arts in the Heart, but vendors will be more spread out down Broad Street showcasing their craftsmanship.

“The overall look will really depend on what restrictions are held for outdoor events in September so cross your fingers that we’ll be able to proceed,” said Durant.

Durant suggests most likely there won’t be any hands-on activities at the ArtsCity Festival, and it will be a lot different from what people are used to.

But the event will still be tons of fun and a great way to support local artists and businesses.

Durant added, “If we get closer and closer and the vaccine distribution is going wonderfully, and we find we can add another stage or add another food booth, we certainly will. But what we’re thinking now is that it would be limited.”

Sponsors are wanted for the ArtsCity Festival. To get involved contact the Greater Augusta Arts Council here.