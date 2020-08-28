Arts community in mourning after the death of one of their own

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta arts community is mourning the death of Richard Justice. He was the former director of the Augusta Players as well as a member of the Board of Direcotrs for Augusta Pride.

He died yesterday of complications from COVID-19.

Lots of tears and lots of memories tonight. Richard Justice was well known in the local theater community. He worked with hundreds of local people. Tonight, those people are remembering his legacy.

An Augusta native and a graduate of Butler High School, Justice devoted his life to the arts community as an actor, director, educator and ambassador.

In a statement, Debi Ballas, The Augusta Players Executive and Artistic Director Emeritas says

“I am devastated and heartbroken over the passing of my dear friend Richard Justice. He was a brilliantly talented man and an extraordinary human being. To the Augusta Players, he will be remembered as much more than an actor and director, but rather a legacy and one of its cornerstones. His history reaches back to his childhood involvement with the Players Youth Theatre. His passion continued over the years, as he performed and directed countless Augusta Players productions. Richard was an integral part of the revitalization of the Augusta Players, at a time when the organization faced the possibility of having to close its doors. He has and always will be a vital part of the fabric of this organization. My personal grief is compounded by the sorrow I feel for the Augusta Players and our community, as his contributions were immeasurable. He will be deeply missed by many, but I know his legacy will live on in all the lives he touched.”

Les Reagan is a friend who has known him for more than thirty years.

“And he has the kindest soul. Just loved people, was fun. Always wanted to have fun at rehearsals but he was strict at rehearsals. He wanted everything to be right. And yet he wanted every actor to shine on that stage,” said Reagan.

Justice joined the board of Augusta Pride on 2013 where he became the Director of entertainment.

“And many of the aspects of our festival are thanks to him today. Including our president’s Soiree, the Beats on Broad Dance Party and the formal Saturday free festival with the parade,” explained James Mintz, President of Augusta Pride.

Justice’s impact was profound. He gave many young actors their start, including Heidi Gray who toured as the lead in “Annie ” with Broadway.

“I learned so much from him. Professionally I feel like he prepared me for a professional career,” said Gray.

More than anything, Justice was well loved by those who knew him. They say he had a big heart and he just wanted to entertain people. If he could take them to a different world for just a little while, then he had done his job.

“There’s so much in this world that needs help and Richard’s one that just wanted to say, everything’s ok,” said Reagan.

Reagan says that one of his favorite memories of Justice was when an actor got sick and couldn’t perform, he stepped in to do the role at the last minute with all of his lines taped to the orchestra pit walls.

“And he pulled it off. He made it happen. I don’t know how because those words were really tiny, but he pulled it off. That’s Richard. You know, the show must go on. Richard will make sure the show goes on,” Reagan laughed.

“Oh my gosh, I think when I was Fiona in Shrek, young Fiona, I feel like he just grabbed my face and was like don’t freak out and he was like you’re so talented. You can do it,” smiled Gray.

Friends say he will be deeply missed.

“I loved him. I still do and I hope to have a good festival in his memory next year,” said Mintz.

The last production that Justice directed for the Augusta Players was “Oliver” in 2017. He was set to produce the Players’ upcoming production of “Cinderella.”

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Augusta Pride, the Augusta Players or a charity of your choice.