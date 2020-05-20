Artist Emergency Relief Fund helps “gig-artists” financially

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A $50,000 dollar grant is being awarded to a local arts organization to support artists who rely on gigs for their income.

Chunks of the money will be given to those who have proof of a cancelled event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When we say artists, we mean any artist, ranging from writers, to musicians, and, of course, painters.

The grant comes from the Community Foundation and The United Way of the CSRA.

Those who apply can receive up to $500. This was the first week it launched the fund, and every Wednesday at 2 PM they’re reviewing applications. The money will be given out by Friday.

Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Brenda Durant, says, “income is income, and you know, it’s a couple weeks worth of food, but then the other thing is that the artists know that these other groups of arts organizations care about them and worked together to get some funding for them.”

The Fund is overseen by the Augusta Cultural Arts Consortium, a consortium of local arts non-profits: Augusta University Department of Art & Design, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, Greater Augusta Arts Council, Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, Sacred Heart Cultural Center, The Augusta Players, The Morris Museum of Art and Westobou.

You can find the application on the Facebook pages of the respected places listed above, or you can head to www.AugustaArts.com.